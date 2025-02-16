Russians reduce activity on front line: 79 combat clashes occurred by 16:00 – General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers next to a UAV. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have slowed their offensive efforts on the front compared to the previous day. As of 16:00, 79 combat clashes have occurred.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00

Details: The situation at the front line remains complex. The most combat clashes have been recorded on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

The settlements, including Mkhy, Huta-Studenetska in Chernihiv Oblast, as well as Ponomarenky, Khliborob, Dmytrivka, Shalyhine, Korenok and Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast, have been affected by Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted seven assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka and Pishchane. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops conducted 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Novoiehorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novoliubivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi and Dronivka. Four combat clashes are ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces attacked seven times. Currently, four Russian attacks are ongoing near the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Vasiukivka.

On the Toretsk front, eight Russian attacks took place near Toretsk and Krymske. Ukrainian forces have repelled five of them, and fighting continues.

On the Pokrovsk front, since the start of the day, the Russians have made 19 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. Ukrainian defence forces are holding back the pressure, having repelled 18 attacks. One combat clash is still ongoing.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops attacked 13 times near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske and Novosilka. Five attacks have already been repelled. Combat clashes are ongoing.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russian forces conducted six assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoandriivka, Piatykhatky, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

No combat clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day on the Prydniprovske, Huliaipole, Kharkiv and Siversk fronts.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Ukrainian forces have repelled two attacks by Russian troops, and currently, four combat clashes are ongoing. The Russians have launched 320 attacks, including 10 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On 15 February, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian forces significantly intensified their attacks on the front, with 250 combat clashes recorded by 22:00, including 67 on the Pokrovsk front – the highest number. Compared to the previous day, the total number of assault actions increased two and a half times.

As of 16:00 on Saturday, 15 February, 176 combat clashes had been recorded.

The military analysis project DeepState reported that 15 February was the hardest day on the battlefield in 2025.

