All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia claims being attacked by 90 drones

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 17 February 2025, 06:32
Russia claims being attacked by 90 drones
Drone. Stock Photo: Ukrinform website

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that its air defence allegedly downed 90 drones and a Neptune-MD cruise missile on the night of 16-17 February.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Ninety Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defence systems over the past night."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the Russian ministry, 38 drones were allegedly downed over the Sea of Azov.

Another 24 were destroyed over Krasnodar Krai, 15 over temporarily occupied Crimea and 7 over the Black Sea.

In addition, the Russian ministry claimed that two drones were destroyed over Kursk Oblast, two over Rostov Oblast, one over Bryansk Oblast and one over Belgorod Oblast.

Quote: "A Neptune-MD guided missile was also destroyed over the Sea of Azov."

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiadronesmissile strike
Advertisement:
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
All News
Russia
Zelenskyy: I would like Ukraine, not Russia, to be Trump's priority
Russians assault Kursk Oblast with convoy flying red flags – video
No meetings with Russians planned until war-ending plan is in place, Ukrainian President's Office chief says
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Ukrainian defence minister and Rheinmetall CEO discuss cooperation in strengthening country's defence industry
09:26
Ukraine's Special Forces kill 23 Russian soldiers behind their lines – video
09:18
US secretary of state arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia
09:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 147 UAVs, 142 of which fail to reach their targets
09:02
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
08:28
Russians shell Marhanets: four casualties, enterprises and houses damaged – photos
08:25
Russians assault Pokrovsk: almost a third of all combat clashes occurred there
07:54
Russian drone hits car service station in Sumy, 15 houses damaged in attack on Kharkiv
07:30
Trump does not believe Russia will go to war with NATO
07:12
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 52 armoured combat vehicles over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: