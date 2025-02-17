Russia claims being attacked by 90 drones

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that its air defence allegedly downed 90 drones and a Neptune-MD cruise missile on the night of 16-17 February.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Ninety Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defence systems over the past night."

Details: According to the Russian ministry, 38 drones were allegedly downed over the Sea of Azov.

Another 24 were destroyed over Krasnodar Krai, 15 over temporarily occupied Crimea and 7 over the Black Sea.

In addition, the Russian ministry claimed that two drones were destroyed over Kursk Oblast, two over Rostov Oblast, one over Bryansk Oblast and one over Belgorod Oblast.

Quote: "A Neptune-MD guided missile was also destroyed over the Sea of Azov."

