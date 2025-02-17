All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia attacks Ukraine with 147 UAVs, 142 of which fail to reach their targets

Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 February 2025, 09:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 147 UAVs, 142 of which fail to reach their targets
Destroyed drone. Stock photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The Russian military has attacked Ukraine with 147 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 16 February. A total of 83 drones have been destroyed and 59 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, 83 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa oblasts.

Advertisement:

59 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Air Force added that Kharkiv, Kyiv, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were affected by the Russian attack.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the defence forces of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Forcedronesair defence
Advertisement:
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russia launches 70 drones to attack Ukraine: none of them reach their target
WSJ: Ukraine may have shot down its F-16 over summer due to "US overcautiousness"
Ukrainian Air Force destroys drone launch point in Kursk Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
10:29
Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian latest anti-aircraft missile worth US$135 million – video
10:11
French foreign minister on Russia's return to G7: It's unimaginable
09:38
Ukrainian defence minister and Rheinmetall CEO discuss cooperation in strengthening country's defence industry
09:26
Ukraine's Special Forces kill 23 Russian soldiers behind their lines – video
09:18
US secretary of state arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia
09:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 147 UAVs, 142 of which fail to reach their targets
09:02
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
08:28
Russians shell Marhanets: four casualties, enterprises and houses damaged – photos
08:25
Russians assault Pokrovsk: almost a third of all combat clashes occurred there
07:54
Russian drone hits car service station in Sumy, 15 houses damaged in attack on Kharkiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: