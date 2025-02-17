Russia attacks Ukraine with 147 UAVs, 142 of which fail to reach their targets

The Russian military has attacked Ukraine with 147 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 16 February. A total of 83 drones have been destroyed and 59 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, 83 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa oblasts.

59 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Air Force added that Kharkiv, Kyiv, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were affected by the Russian attack.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the defence forces of Ukraine.

