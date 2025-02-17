All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Kremlin says Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy advisor Ushakov will fly to meet with US representatives

Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 February 2025, 12:03
Kremlin says Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy advisor Ushakov will fly to meet with US representatives
Ushakov and Lavrov. Photo: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor, will fly to Saudi Arabia to meet with US representatives.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian media outlets with reference to Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Quote from Peskov: "Today [17 February – ed.], Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov are flying to Riyadh on Putin's instructions. They are expected to meet with their US counterparts on Tuesday."

Advertisement:

Details: Peskov claimed that the meeting would be dedicated "first of all, to the restoration of the entire complex of Russian-American relations".

"It will also be devoted to preparing possible negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement [as the Russians say about their unprovoked aggression against Ukraine – ed.] and organising a meeting between the two presidents," Peskov concluded.

Background:

  • It was reported earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had already arrived in Saudi Arabia on 17 February, where talks between the US and Russian delegations on resolving the war in Ukraine are to take place.
  • The Axios news outlet said that the meeting between Russian and US representatives will take place on 18 February.
  • On 16 February, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that no meeting with the Russians would be planned until a plan to end the war was developed.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was not aware of the meeting in Saudi Arabia and expressed concern that the plan for the meeting was developed outside Kyiv's control.
  • Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is assembling a team of heavyweight negotiators with decades of experience in high-level diplomacy to engage with representatives of the US president, who is seeking to broker a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaUSASaudi Arabia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
Car belonging to former deputy editor-in-chief of pro-Russian media Strana.Ua burnt out – photos
Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refinery and oil pumping station overnight – video
Kremlin says Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy advisor Ushakov will fly to meet with US representatives
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones: production plant and warehouses burned down, houses damaged – photos
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
All News
Russia
French foreign minister on Russia's return to G7: It's unimaginable
US secretary of state arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 52 armoured combat vehicles over past day
RECENT NEWS
14:15
Zelenskyy: Trump's special envoy Kellogg will arrive on 20 February and we will go to front line together
14:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
13:43
Former Ukrainian president says he asked Zelenskyy for favour only once
13:36
Ukraine and UAE sign economic agreement
13:05
Ukraine wins 30 medals in Invictus Games, second-best result in Ukraine's history
13:04
Russians launch drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring five civilians
12:56
Car belonging to former deputy editor-in-chief of pro-Russian media Strana.Ua burnt out – photos
12:55
Former Ukrainian president shares how sanctions affected his life
12:46
Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refinery and oil pumping station overnight – video
12:21
Sweden ready to join peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, Swedish PM confirms
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: