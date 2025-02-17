Sweden ready to join peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, Swedish PM confirms

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has stated that deploying Swedish troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force is "absolutely a possibility".

Source: Kristersson in a comment to Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kristersson's statement aligns with remarks by Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, who also did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine as part of a post-war peacekeeping mission.

Advertisement:

Stenergard stressed that a just and lasting peace that respects international law must be established in the first place.

When asked by Reuters whether Sweden was ready to contribute to the peacekeeping forces, Kristersson responded: "We will take part in those discussions and of course that is absolutely a possibility".

Quote from Kristersson: "There needs to be a very clear mandate for those forces and I don't think we can see that until we have come further in those negotiations. But Sweden, we are normally a part of strengthening security in our part of the world, so I foresee us to be a part of that this time as well."

Background:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that he is ready to deploy UK troops to Ukraine to ensure the implementation of any peace agreements.

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an emergency summit on Monday, 17 February, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and European security.

Support UP or become our patron!