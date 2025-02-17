Former Ukrainian president shares how sanctions affected his life

Petro Poroshenko, the fifth President of Ukraine, MP and leader of the European Solidarity party, said that he could not even make household purchases after the sanctions were imposed.

Source: Poroshenko in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda (English translation coming soon)

Quote from Petro Poroshenko: "I would like to avoid the statement ‘What does this [sanctions – ed.] mean for Poroshenko personally?’ Poroshenko will handle this. Although, of course, there are a number of things that cause trouble. For example, I can't buy coffee at a petrol station because my cards are blocked, my accounts are blocked, and my assets are seized. But the main thing is not this, it's the harm this [imposing sanctions on Poroshenko – ed.] does to Ukraine. It definitely undermines the image of the state."

Advertisement:

Details: The former President is convinced that Zelenskyy approved the sanctions against him out of personal dislike and "preparation for the elections" because "there are no legal grounds that would allow sanctions to be imposed on Poroshenko."

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had approved a decision made by Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council on 12 February to impose sanctions against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi; billionaire Kostiantyn Zhevago; Hennadii Boholiubov, former co-owner of PrivatBank; Petro Poroshenko, the fifth president of Ukraine and a European Solidarity party MP; and Viktor Medvedchuk, a former MP from the banned pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party, who is also accused of treason.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said that these sanctions were aimed at people who had been "laundering" money and "withdrawing billions of hryvnias" during the war since 2014. He also added that if the funds were returned to the Ukrainian budget, the sanctions would be lifted.

Petro Poroshenko's lawyers plan to appeal the decision to impose sanctions against him in court.

