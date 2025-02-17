Ukrainian human rights commissioner appeals to UN and Red Cross over possible execution of Ukrainian POWs

Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets has called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to respond to a video showing another execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram

Details: The commissioner said that a video of an alleged execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers is circulating on social media.

Quote: "Another shameless crime. Russian military channels are posting a video of an alleged execution of Ukrainian servicemen who had been captured by the Russians. The video shows Russian soldiers being repeatedly ordered to shoot prisoners of war. This underlines that executions are a deliberate Russian policy."

More details: Lubinets noted that such actions are in breach of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Quote: "As the Human Rights Commissioner of Ukraine, I immediately sent letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The organisations should put pressure on the Russian side so that Russia feels the consequences of such actions and does not commit them in the future."

