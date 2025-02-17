Germany hands over new aid package to Ukraine with IRIS-T missiles, ammunition and howitzers

The German government updated the list of military assistance provided to Ukraine on Monday, 17 February, announcing the provision of new equipment, drones and ammunition for various systems.

Source: website of the German Federal Government; European Pravda

Details: In particular, the package includes 56 MRAP armoured vehicles, ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

In addition, the German government reported on the transfer of 282,000 rounds of ammunition for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, ammunition for Gepard guns, and missiles for IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS air defence systems.

Four more Zuzana 2 howitzers were also handed over as part of a project funded jointly by Norway and Denmark.

In addition, Germany handed over 50,000 155 mm artillery shells and 2,000 122 mm artillery shells.

The German government also announced the transfer of 300 HF-1 attack drones, 51 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts, 245 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, 29 Songbird reconnaissance drones and 14 Hornet XR reconnaissance drones.

Germany also donated demining equipment, more than 600 laser rangefinders and vehicles for border guards.

Background:

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the frontrunner for chancellor in the upcoming elections, has stated his intention to change Berlin's policy on supplying long-range Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the election.

Ukraine is counting on Merz's support, with Zelenskyy stating that "something will change" in Germany's new policy towards Ukraine.

