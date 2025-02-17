All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US Envoy for Russo-Ukrainian war says US will not impose peace deal on Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 17 February 2025, 19:50
US Envoy for Russo-Ukrainian war says US will not impose peace deal on Ukraine
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

US Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg has stated that Ukraine will make its own decision on whether to accept any future peace agreement.

Source: AFP, citing Kellogg’s remarks to journalists following negotiations at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 17 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg stated that US officials are making parallel efforts to bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table, but ultimately, Kyiv will decide whether to accept any deal proposed by the US.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The decision by Ukrainians is a Ukrainian decision. Zelenskyy is the elected leader of a sovereign nation and those decisions are his and nobody will impose those on an elected leader of a sovereign nation."

Trump’s envoy emphasised that his role is to "facilitate" an agreement that "ensures there are solid security guarantees that Ukraine is a sovereign nation".

At the same time, Kellogg believes that both Russia and Ukraine are ready to end hostilities, as neither side can achieve a decisive victory on the battlefield.

He told journalists that it seems that both sides want to "exit the game".

Background: 

  • Last week, the administration of Donald Trump intensified efforts to initiate a negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine to end the full-scale war launched by Moscow.
  • High-level talks between US and Russian officials are set to take place in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, 18 February.
  • Prior to this, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, asserted that there are no plans for Ukrainian representatives to meet with Russians until a concrete plan for ending the war is developed.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpUSAUkrainenegotiations
Advertisement:
US Envoy for Russo-Ukrainian war says US will not impose peace deal on Ukraine
Sanctions, Zelenskyy, and the prospect of a jail term: an interview with Petro Poroshenko
Zelenskyy: Ukraine unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
Ukraine's former president on his desire to become president again: I was misunderstood
Car belonging to former deputy editor-in-chief of pro-Russian media Strana.Ua burnt out – photos
Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refinery and oil pumping station overnight – video
All News
Trump
Trump does not believe Russia will go to war with NATO
Trump says he will allow Europe to buy US weapons for Ukraine
Trump says Zelenskyy will be involved in talks to end war in Ukraine – Fox News
RECENT NEWS
22:30
US security guarantee is only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again, UK PM says
22:26
EXPLAINERHow the US tried to push a burdensome resource deal on Ukraine and why it failed
22:04
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive on official visit to Türkiye
21:35
Emergency workers, police officers and local military administration head injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy stands firm against exclusion of NATO membership for Kyiv from peace talks
20:57
Trump's special envoy Kellogg reveals details of his upcoming Ukraine visit
19:57
Belarus unlikely to enter Ukraine war, says Latvian counterintelligence
19:50
US Envoy for Russo-Ukrainian war says US will not impose peace deal on Ukraine
19:38
Russian attack on Kupiansk injures 4 people – photos
19:20
Zelenskyy's office urges Europe to appoint representative for peace talks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: