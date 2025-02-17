US Envoy for Russo-Ukrainian war says US will not impose peace deal on Ukraine

US Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg has stated that Ukraine will make its own decision on whether to accept any future peace agreement.

Source: AFP, citing Kellogg’s remarks to journalists following negotiations at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 17 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg stated that US officials are making parallel efforts to bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table, but ultimately, Kyiv will decide whether to accept any deal proposed by the US.

Quote: "The decision by Ukrainians is a Ukrainian decision. Zelenskyy is the elected leader of a sovereign nation and those decisions are his and nobody will impose those on an elected leader of a sovereign nation."

Trump’s envoy emphasised that his role is to "facilitate" an agreement that "ensures there are solid security guarantees that Ukraine is a sovereign nation".

At the same time, Kellogg believes that both Russia and Ukraine are ready to end hostilities, as neither side can achieve a decisive victory on the battlefield.

He told journalists that it seems that both sides want to "exit the game".

Background:

Last week, the administration of Donald Trump intensified efforts to initiate a negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine to end the full-scale war launched by Moscow.

High-level talks between US and Russian officials are set to take place in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, 18 February.

Prior to this, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, asserted that there are no plans for Ukrainian representatives to meet with Russians until a concrete plan for ending the war is developed.

