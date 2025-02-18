Macron says without security guarantees for Ukraine, new agreements could repeat fate of Minsk Agreements

After the emergency summit of European leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that peace in Ukraine is possible only if Russia stops its aggression and strong and reliable security guarantees are provided to Ukraine. He stressed that without such guarantees, there is a risk of a repeat of the Minsk Agreements scenario, which did not bring long-term peace.

Source: Macron on X (Twitter)

Details: After an emergency summit with EU leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

The French leader noted that achieving a stable peace requires not only a ceasefire but also the creation of reliable mechanisms to guarantee security for Ukraine.

Macron stressed that without such guarantees, any ceasefire agreement could be as ineffective as the Minsk agreements, which failed to prevent the escalation of the conflict.

Quote: "We will work on this together with all Europeans, Americans and Ukrainians. This is the key.

We are convinced that Europeans must invest better, more, and together in their security and defence – both for today and for the future."

Details: In addition, the French president stressed the need to strengthen European defence and accelerate the implementation of the EU's sovereignty and security strategy, as defined at the Versailles Summit in 2022. He stated that the European Commission will continue to work on supporting Ukraine and investing in European defence.

Background:

Macron initiated an emergency summit after Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, shocked Europe by stating that it would not have a place at the negotiating table to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Earlier, the summit convened by Macron was announced by Radosław Sikorski, the Foreign Minister of Poland. He expressed expectations that the European leaders would "in a very serious fashion" discuss challenges posed by US President Donald Trump.

Manuel Valls, the French Minister of the Overseas, said that the turning point in European relations with the US is forcing Europe to defend Ukraine and increase its defence spending now more than ever before.

