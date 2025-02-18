Paris summit is just prelude to events in coming weeks – Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, commenting on the outcome of the European leaders' summit in Paris, has stated that it was only a "prelude" to events in the coming weeks.

Source: Polish broadcaster RMF24 with reference to Tusk’s statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk emphasised that all participants shared a similar view with Poland on "key issues".

However, he warned that this was only "a prelude to what will happen in the coming weeks and months".

Quote: "We understand that such meetings do not end with decision-making."

Details: Tusk noted that he was "pleased to hear" that it is in the interest of European countries to urgently and intensively work on strengthening allied cooperation.

Quote: "This also concerns possible future talks on ending the war."

Details: Tusk stressed that "we do not have a 100% guarantee or certainty about how the talks will proceed and how the conflict in Ukraine will end".

Quote: "There is one thing we are 100% sure of. The European Union and allies such as the UK and Norway will be able to effectively stabilise the situation and support Ukraine in preserving its sovereignty, provided that we can effectively defend ourselves against threats as Europe, which is not like this now."

Background:

An emergency summit was held in Paris on the evening of 17 February, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron after Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy on Russia and Ukraine, stated that the United States does not see Europe at the negotiating table for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Following the meeting in Paris, Macron briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its outcomes

