All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Paris summit is just prelude to events in coming weeks – Polish PM

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 18 February 2025, 08:01
Paris summit is just prelude to events in coming weeks – Polish PM
Donald Tusk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, commenting on the outcome of the European leaders' summit in Paris, has stated that it was only a "prelude" to events in the coming weeks.

Source: Polish broadcaster RMF24 with reference to Tusk’s statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk emphasised that all participants shared a similar view with Poland on "key issues". 

Advertisement:

However, he warned that this was only "a prelude to what will happen in the coming weeks and months".

Quote: "We understand that such meetings do not end with decision-making."

Details: Tusk noted that he was "pleased to hear" that it is in the interest of European countries to urgently and intensively work on strengthening allied cooperation.

Quote: "This also concerns possible future talks on ending the war." 

Details: Tusk stressed that "we do not have a 100% guarantee or certainty about how the talks will proceed and how the conflict in Ukraine will end".

Quote: "There is one thing we are 100% sure of. The European Union and allies such as the UK and Norway will be able to effectively stabilise the situation and support Ukraine in preserving its sovereignty, provided that we can effectively defend ourselves against threats as Europe, which is not like this now." 

Background

  • An emergency summit was held in Paris on the evening of 17 February, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron after Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy on Russia and Ukraine, stated that the United States does not see Europe at the negotiating table for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.
  • Following the meeting in Paris, Macron briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its outcomes

Support UP or become our patron!

FrancePolandUkraine
Advertisement:
US and Russian delegations begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia – Russian media outlets report
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
Terms of US-Ukraine minerals agreement worse than Germany's postwar reparations – Telegraph
Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine – ISW
updatedExplosions rock Kyiv: Russian drone debris falls in industrial facility grounds
Ship violating sanctions by transporting Russian oil to Europe struck by explosion in Italy
All News
France
Macron says without security guarantees for Ukraine, new agreements could repeat fate of Minsk Agreements
Zelenskyy and Macron speak after emergency summit of European leaders
French foreign minister on Russia's return to G7: It's unimaginable
RECENT NEWS
10:03
Macron tells about results of emergency summit in Paris
09:52
US and Russian delegations begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia – Russian media outlets report
09:39
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
09:31
Ukraine may need European troops to deter Russia in future – Lithuanian foreign minister
09:19
Russia attacks Ukraine with 176 drones: 103 downed, 67 go off radar
09:16
Air defence downs 26 UAVs over Cherkasy Oblast overnight, houses damaged
08:48
Russians shell Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: dead body found under rubble of house
08:30
Trump's billion-dollar bargain: how the US pressured Ukraine and why the deal collapsed
08:27
Italian PM Meloni calls Paris summit "anti-Trump"
08:23
Total of 139 combat clashes over past day, 55 of them on Pokrovsk front
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: