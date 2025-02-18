All Sections
Air defence downs 26 UAVs over Cherkasy Oblast overnight, houses damaged

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 18 February 2025, 09:16
A damaged house. Photo: Ihor Taburets on Telegram

Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed 26 Russian drones over Cherkasy Oblast on the night of 17-18 February. Drone wreckage has damaged four houses, but no casualties have been reported.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The downed Shahed drone caused damage in the Cherkasy district. Early reports indicate that wreckage damaged four houses and a garage. Windows shattered and some roofs were damaged. A car was also affected."

Details: Taburets said that the area was still being inspected as of 08:00. Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration promised to provide necessary assistance to those affected.

Background: The Russians attacked Cherkasy Oblast with drones on the night of 3-4 February. Fires broke out at three private businesses in Cherkasy.

