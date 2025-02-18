All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine has already brought back 4,131 PoWs from Russian captivity

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 18 February 2025, 11:24
Ukraine has already brought back 4,131 PoWs from Russian captivity
PoWs brought back to Ukraine on 5 February. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine has conducted 61 prisoner exchanges and brought home 4,131 citizens since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: press service for the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from the press service: "As of today, the Coordination Headquarters has conducted 61 exchanges since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. We have managed to bring back 4,131 citizens."

Advertisement:

Details: A total of 3,958 military personnel (3,749 men and 209 women) and 173 civilians (130 men and 43 women) were brought back.

The press service noted that 25 seriously wounded were brought back in January.  

The Coordination Headquarters added that 7,017 bodies of fallen defenders had also been recovered.

Background: On 5 February, 150 Ukrainians were brought home from Russian captivity: 108 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 42 military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Support UP or become our patron!

prisonerswarRussia
Advertisement:
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
US and Russian delegations begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia – Russian media outlets report, video
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
Terms of US-Ukraine minerals agreement worse than Germany's postwar reparations – Telegraph
Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine – ISW
updatedExplosions rock Kyiv: Russian drone debris falls in industrial facility grounds
All News
prisoners
Ukraine redeems a total of 7,017 bodies of fallen soldiers – Coordination Headquarters
Ukrainian human rights commissioner appeals to UN and Red Cross over possible execution of Ukrainian POWs
She said yes: soldier from 74th Reconnaissance Battalion proposes to his beloved nine days after release from captivity
RECENT NEWS
13:44
EXPLAINERHow US interference affects elections in Germany and what the debates revealed
13:16
Italian PM is sceptical about sending troops to Ukraine, AFP reports
13:13
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers allocates 1.5 billion for containment structure for Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
12:52
Russian FPV drones injure rescue workers, policemen and head of city military administration in Kostiantynivka
12:38
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence chief reveals how Russians improved North Korean KN-23 missiles
12:15
Kremlin says Putin is ready to hold talks with Zelenskyy
12:13
U13 and U15 drones authorised for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces
11:59
Ukraine increases electricity imports after applying power outages
11:59
Euro-Atlantic integration minister expects Ukraine will sign minerals deal with US
11:53
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: