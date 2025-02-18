Ukraine has already brought back 4,131 PoWs from Russian captivity

PoWs brought back to Ukraine on 5 February. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine has conducted 61 prisoner exchanges and brought home 4,131 citizens since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: press service for the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from the press service: "As of today, the Coordination Headquarters has conducted 61 exchanges since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. We have managed to bring back 4,131 citizens."

Details: A total of 3,958 military personnel (3,749 men and 209 women) and 173 civilians (130 men and 43 women) were brought back.

The press service noted that 25 seriously wounded were brought back in January.

The Coordination Headquarters added that 7,017 bodies of fallen defenders had also been recovered.

Background: On 5 February, 150 Ukrainians were brought home from Russian captivity: 108 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 42 military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

