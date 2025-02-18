All Sections
Ukrainian forces hit Russian armoured vehicles and kill infantrymen near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast – video

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 18 February 2025, 11:22
Screenshot: 113th Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces on Facebook

Operators of FPV drones of the 113th Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces have destroyed two Russian combat vehicles, hit one more vehicle and struck the Russians’ shelters near the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. It has also been reported that the Ukrainian unit killed some of the Russian soldiers who were near the scenes of the strikes.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram

Quote: "The occupation army keeps trying to conduct assault operations with the use of armoured vehicles and attack our fortifications on the Kharkiv front, near Vovchansk."

Details: It was reported that the soldiers of the 113th Territorial Defence Forces Brigade, together with other units, stopped the Russian assault in Kharkiv Oblast.

FPV drone operators destroyed Russian armoured vehicles and later hit shelters and killed those Russian infantrymen that had survived previous attacks.

Background:

  • On 5 September 2024, the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi released a photo showing the almost completely destroyed Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.
  • On 15 January 2025, Russian troops attacked Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 57-year-old man.

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian wardrones
Kharkiv Oblast
