Russia-US talks lasted 4.5 hours: sides to prepare Trump-Putin meeting

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 18 February 2025, 14:23
Photo: RIA Novosti

The Russia-US talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, lasted four and a half hours on 18 February. According to the Russian side, Moscow and Washington will work to create conditions for a meeting between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet

Details: Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy advisor, said that the talks between the US and Russian delegations "went well".

He added that Russia and the United States had agreed to advance bilateral relations.

Ushakov said a meeting between Putin and Trump was unlikely to take place next week. It is complicated to talk about specific dates, and hard work is needed.

Ushakov also noted that "separate teams" of US and Russian negotiators would begin communicating on Ukraine "in due course" (he did not specify when exactly).

Background:

  • Negotiations between US and Russian delegations began in Saudi Arabia on 18 February. Russian media outlets reported that the parties will discuss economic cooperation and "the issue of the Ukrainian settlement".
  • The Russian side is represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said before that Ukraine would not be participating in upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia and would not recognise any agreements made on Ukraine without Kyiv’s involvement.

