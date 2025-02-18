Zelenskyy: The problem is that US is saying things that appeal to Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the United States is now trying to please Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an effort to achieve quick success, but a ceasefire is not a success, Zelenskyy stresses.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The problem is that the US is saying things that really appeal to Putin. I think that’s the whole point – because they want to please him. You know why? To meet face-to-face and achieve quick success. But what they want is just a ceasefire, and that is not success."

Details: Zelenskyy once again emphasised that Ukraine will not legally renounce its territories or sign any agreements "just for the sake of loud applause".

Background: The Russia-US talks held on 18 February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, lasted four and a half hours. According to the Russian side, Moscow and Washington will work to create conditions for a meeting between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Russia and the United States agreed to advance bilateral relations.

