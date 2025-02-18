All Sections
Zelenskyy: The problem is that US is saying things that appeal to Putin

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 18 February 2025, 15:15
Zelenskyy: The problem is that US is saying things that appeal to Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the United States is now trying to please Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an effort to achieve quick success, but a ceasefire is not a success, Zelenskyy stresses.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The problem is that the US is saying things that really appeal to Putin. I think that’s the whole point – because they want to please him. You know why? To meet face-to-face and achieve quick success. But what they want is just a ceasefire, and that is not success."

Details: Zelenskyy once again emphasised that Ukraine will not legally renounce its territories or sign any agreements "just for the sake of loud applause".

Background: The Russia-US talks held on 18 February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, lasted four and a half hours. According to the Russian side, Moscow and Washington will work to create conditions for a meeting between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Russia and the United States agreed to advance bilateral relations.

