Zelenskyy postpones visit to Saudi Arabia due to US-Russia meeting

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has postponed his visit to Saudi Arabia until March due to the talks that have been held between delegations from Russia and the United States in Riyadh.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, 18 February that he has postponed his visit to Saudi Arabia due to the meetings between the US and Russian delegations.

Details: One of the journalists recalled that talks between Russia and the United States are currently underway, noting that the Russian delegation plans to leave for Moscow on Wednesday, while the US delegation will stay in Saudi Arabia. She asked whether Zelenskyy planned to meet with his American partners during his visit to Saudi Arabia on 19 February. The president's response made it clear that the visit has been postponed, and that he is expecting to meet with the US delegation in Kyiv.

Quote: "We were not invited to this Russian-American meeting in Saudi Arabia. It was a surprise for us. We learned about it from the media.

We don’t want anyone to make decisions behind our backs. I think that’s fair. Any country has a bilateral track with other countries, so please, you can discuss whatever you want, but you can’t make decisions on how to end the war in Ukraine without Ukraine.

I won’t be going to Saudi Arabia. We have contacted our partners. I have a good relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed. We just got in touch and agreed that I’ll come on an official visit on 10 March. As for the United States, we are expecting them in Kyiv."

Background:

The Russia-US talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 18 February lasted four and a half hours. According to the Russian side, Moscow and Washington will work to create conditions for a meeting between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

On 17 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine would not participate in the negotiations in Saudi Arabia and would not recognise any agreements about Ukraine without Kyiv’s involvement.

