Soldiers of the Ukrainian Hart Brigade have destroyed a Russian-made Strizh-3 electronic warfare system, damaged a Russian howitzer and killed Russian infantrymen on the Kharkiv front.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Servicemen of the State Border Guard Service within Ukraine’s defence forces continue to perform combat missions to counter Russian occupation forces in the north of Kharkiv Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The border guards noted that as a result of the strikes, Ukrainian soldiers managed to hit a Russian howitzer, destroy a Strizh-3 electronic warfare system and three vehicles, and kill 17 soldiers.

Background:

It was reported on 17 February that reconnaissance men of the Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade destroyed a Russian-made S-350 Vityaz, the latest short- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system worth US$135 million, in Donetsk Oblast.

On 18 February, operators of FPV drones of the 113th Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces destroyed two Russian combat vehicles, hit one more vehicle and struck the Russians’ shelters near the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. It was also reported that the Ukrainian unit killed some of the Russian soldiers who were near the scenes of the strikes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!