EU not holding summit on Ukraine yet, but consultations on security guarantees ongoing

Tetyana Vysotska, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 February 2025, 13:42
EU not holding summit on Ukraine yet, but consultations on security guarantees ongoing
Stock Photo: pixabay.com

The EU does not currently intend to hold an unscheduled European Council meeting dedicated to peace talks and security guarantees for Ukraine but does not rule out holding such an event in the future after consultations with member states.

Source: European Pravda, referring to informed EU official who spoke on condition of anonymity

Quote from EU official: "There are currently no plans to hold an unscheduled meeting of the European Council. However, the organisation of such an event is not ruled out, and its goal should be to achieve concrete results. [António Costa], the President of the European Council, has started a process of consultations with the leaders of the EU member states, which address two topics: EU support for Ukraine and security guarantees for Ukraine."

Details: The EU official assured that the next steps would be decided "on the basis of these consultations."

Background: Reuters reported that France plans to hold a second summit on Wednesday, 19 February, to discuss Ukraine and European security.

EUUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
