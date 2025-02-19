Russia drops guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: seven wounded and one killed – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast; seven people were injured, one person was killed and the city infrastructure was seriously damaged.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Reports indicate that the Russians dropped four guided bombs on the city in the morning. Besides the known casualties, one more person may be trapped under the rubble of one of the buildings."

Details: Filashkin reported that one person was killed and seven wounded. The attack damaged 34 residential buildings, 3 power lines, 3 gas pipelines and an administrative building.

Background:

On 10 February, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops were gaining a foothold at the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road junction.

On 17 February, Russian troops launched two FPV drone strikes on the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. Two rescue workers, two police officers and the head of the local military administration were injured in the attacks.

On 19 February, DeepState said that the Russians had captured Dachne and Zelenivka, which are just a few kilometres away from Kostiantynivka.

