France doesn't understand Trump's logic in blaming Ukraine for war unleashed by Russia, says Reuters

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 19 February 2025, 16:49
Sophie Primas. Stock photo: Getty Images

The French government does not understand why US President Donald Trump suggested that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to blame for the full-scale Russian invasion and war.

Source: Reuters, citing Sophie Primas, a spokeswoman for the French government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Primas noted that Trump has made a series of comments about Ukraine over the past few days without consulting his European allies.

"We don't understand the logic very well," she told reporters, describing "the diverse, varied and often incomprehensible comments by President Trump".

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that it would have been "very easy" to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war over the past three years and that "just a half-baked negotiator could have settled this".

Ukraine and its European allies were caught off guard by Washington and Moscow's decision to hold peace talks in Saudi Arabia this week.

Kyiv has emphasised that it will not accept any agreement forced on it without its consent, a position shared by European leaders. Meanwhile, Moscow has ruled out any compromises, particularly territorial ones.

Background: On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an informal meeting on Ukraine with several European leaders and Canada, following similar meetings with the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands on Monday.

