Nobody can force Ukraine to give up, says Ukraine's foreign minister
Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 18:49
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Ukraine will continue its fight against Russian aggression despite any external pressure.
Source: European Pravda, citing Sybiha’s post on X (Twitter)
Details: Sybiha noted that Ukraine withstood the most horrific military attack in Europe’s modern history and three years of a total war.
Quote: "The Ukrainian people and their president refused to give in to Putin’s pressure. Nobody can force Ukraine to give up. We will defend our right to exist."
Background:
- Sybiha’s post comes as US President Donald Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator, alleging that he refuses to hold elections.
- Additionally, Trump published a post containing false claims about US aid to Ukraine, in which he also boasted of "successful negotiations" with Russia.
