Nobody can force Ukraine to give up, says Ukraine's foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Ukraine will continue its fight against Russian aggression despite any external pressure.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sybiha’s post on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha noted that Ukraine withstood the most horrific military attack in Europe’s modern history and three years of a total war.

Quote: "The Ukrainian people and their president refused to give in to Putin’s pressure. Nobody can force Ukraine to give up. We will defend our right to exist."

Background:

Sybiha’s post comes as US President Donald Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator, alleging that he refuses to hold elections.

Additionally, Trump published a post containing false claims about US aid to Ukraine, in which he also boasted of "successful negotiations" with Russia.

