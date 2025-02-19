All Sections
Nobody can force Ukraine to give up, says Ukraine's foreign minister

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 19 February 2025, 18:49
Nobody can force Ukraine to give up, says Ukraine's foreign minister
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that Ukraine will continue its fight against Russian aggression despite any external pressure.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sybiha’s post on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha noted that Ukraine withstood the most horrific military attack in Europe’s modern history and three years of a total war.

Quote: "The Ukrainian people and their president refused to give in to Putin’s pressure. Nobody can force Ukraine to give up. We will defend our right to exist." 

Background:

  • Sybiha’s post comes as US President Donald Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator, alleging that he refuses to hold elections.
  • Additionally, Trump published a post containing false claims about US aid to Ukraine, in which he also boasted of "successful negotiations" with Russia.

Foreign Affairs MinistrywarUkraine
