Trump boasts of "successful negotiations" with Russia

US President Donald Trump published a post containing false claims about aid to Ukraine, in which he also boasted of "successful negotiations" with Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump on Truth Social

Details: Trump wrote that "a modestly successful comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked the United States of America into spending US$350 billion on a war that couldn’t be won."

He falsely claimed that the US had spent "US$200 billion more than Europe" on supporting Ukraine and alleged that President Zelenskyy supposedly admitted that "half of the money we sent him is ‘MISSING’."

Quote: "In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something, all admit only ‘TRUMP’ and the Trump administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going."

Background:

On 19 February, Zelenskyy criticised statements by Trump's team about the amount of aid provided to Ukraine.

He also responded to Trump's claim that his support among Ukrainians stands at just 4%.

