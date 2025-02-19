All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US Vice President Vance criticises Zelenskyy for "badmouthing" Trump

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 19 February 2025, 19:41
US Vice President Vance criticises Zelenskyy for badmouthing Trump
Stock photo: Getty Images

US Vice President JD Vance has criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his remarks about Donald Trump following the US president’s statements on Ukraine and "peace talks".

Source: Vance in an interview with Daily Mail, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The idea that Zelenskyy is going to change the president's mind by badmouthing him in public media, everyone who knows the president will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration."

Advertisement:

Details: Vance stated that Zelenskyy had been getting "bad advice" on how to engage with the new US administration.

Quote: "We obviously love the Ukrainian people. We admire the bravery of the soldiers, but we obviously think that this war needs to come to a rapid close.

That is the policy of the president of the United States. It is not based on Russian disinformation. It's based on the fact that Donald Trump, I think, knows a lot about geopolitics and has a very strong view, and has had a strong view for a very long time."

Background:

  • Earlier, Zelenskyy responded to Trump's claim that only 4% of Ukrainians supported him. In particular, the Ukrainian president stressed that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.
  • Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also dismissed Trump's claims about Zelenskyy's low rating, stating that the Ukrainian president's approval is comparable to Trump's own.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyyUSAUkraine
Advertisement:
UK PM Starmer tells Zelenskyy it is perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war
Trump's envoy meets with Ukraine's military command in Kyiv, set to see Zelenskyy on Thursday
Vice President Vance believes that elections in Ukraine are now part of US policy
Scholz calls Trump's remarks about Zelenskyy wrong and dangerous, Spiegel says
Putin must not be allowed to deceive everyone again, says Zelenskyy in conversation with NATO secretary general
US Vice President Vance criticises Zelenskyy for "badmouthing" Trump
All News
Trump
Norwegian PM: Calling Zelenskyy a dictator is completely baseless
Trump boasts of "successful negotiations" with Russia
Trump calls Zelenskyy dictator for refusing to hold elections
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv, debris falls in one district
23:07
UK PM Starmer tells Zelenskyy it is perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war
22:07
Trump's security adviser announces Macron's visit to US
22:07
Czech president responds to Trump's remark about Zelenskyy being dictator: extreme cynicism
21:47
Trump's envoy meets with Ukraine's military command in Kyiv, set to see Zelenskyy on Thursday
21:37
Trump's harsh statements on Ukraine linked to stalled mineral deal – Security Adviser Waltz
21:21
Finnish president voices support for Zelenskyy amid Trump's accusations
20:56
Vice President Vance believes that elections in Ukraine are now part of US policy
20:40
Scholz calls Trump's remarks about Zelenskyy wrong and dangerous, Spiegel says
20:39
Putin must not be allowed to deceive everyone again, says Zelenskyy in conversation with NATO secretary general
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: