US Vice President Vance criticises Zelenskyy for "badmouthing" Trump

US Vice President JD Vance has criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his remarks about Donald Trump following the US president’s statements on Ukraine and "peace talks".

Source: Vance in an interview with Daily Mail, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The idea that Zelenskyy is going to change the president's mind by badmouthing him in public media, everyone who knows the president will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration."

Advertisement:

Details: Vance stated that Zelenskyy had been getting "bad advice" on how to engage with the new US administration.

Quote: "We obviously love the Ukrainian people. We admire the bravery of the soldiers, but we obviously think that this war needs to come to a rapid close.

That is the policy of the president of the United States. It is not based on Russian disinformation. It's based on the fact that Donald Trump, I think, knows a lot about geopolitics and has a very strong view, and has had a strong view for a very long time."

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy responded to Trump's claim that only 4% of Ukrainians supported him. In particular, the Ukrainian president stressed that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also dismissed Trump's claims about Zelenskyy's low rating, stating that the Ukrainian president's approval is comparable to Trump's own.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!