Russian troops trapped in fire pocket in Velyka Novosilka, says Ukrainian brigade

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 2 February 2025, 15:32
Progress of hostilities in Donetsk Oblast; territories occupied by the Russians are in red. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

Ukrainian fighters of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade report that the Russian troops have been trapped in a fire pocket in the settlement of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast. DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that this village was occupied by Russian forces in late January 2025.

Source: 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "What is happening in the settlement of Velyka Novosilka? The battle for the settlement is ongoing. The enemy is trapped in a fire pocket. They cannot advance further and are forced to reinforce their units in the town. Our aerial reconnaissance is actively monitoring the enemy's movements and positions.
Then FPV drones and artillery engage, targeting basements where the enemy is hiding, burying them alive. Currently, the enemy has no idea what to do."

Background:

  • On the night of 28-29 January, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied the settlement of Velyka Novosilka and advanced in several other settlements in Donetsk Oblast.
  • On the night of 26-27 January, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Vremivka and almost captured Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.
  • On 24 January, Russian forces released footage from the central streets of Velyka Novosilka. DeepState analysts believed the battle for the settlement was nearing its end.
  • On 23 January, reports indicated that there was a risk of an operational encirclement of Ukrainian troops near Velyka Novosilka on the Novopavlivka front.

