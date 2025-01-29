Russian forces occupy Velyka Novosilka and advance in several Donetsk Oblast settlements, DeepState analysts say

Progress of hostilities in Donetsk Oblast; territories occupied by the Russians are in red. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 28-29 January that Russian troops had occupied the settlement of Velyka Novosilka and advanced in several other settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Velyka Novosilka and also advanced near Pishchane, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Baranivka."

Background:

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assessed that the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) is paying an unusually high amount of attention to the capture of Velyka Novosilka, which may indicate that the Russian Federation wants to shape the West's perception of the situation on the battlefield and weaken international support for Ukraine. In addition, the likely capture of Velyka Novosilka and the redeployment of Russian units will indicate the direction of the Russian offensive in the spring and summer.

On the night of 26-27 January, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Vremivka and almost captured Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On 24 January, Russian forces released footage from the central streets of Velyka Novosilka. DeepState analysts believe the battle for the settlement is nearing its end.

On 23 January, reports indicated that there was a risk of an operational encirclement of Ukrainian troops near Velyka Novosilka on the Novopavlivka front.

