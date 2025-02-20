All Sections
Zelenskyy would take second place in elections, survey shows

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 February 2025, 14:55
Zelenskyy would take second place in elections, survey shows
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on Facebook

If a hypothetical presidential election were held in Ukraine in February 2025 with Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and now Ambassador to the UK, as candidates, current President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would take second place.

Source: Ukrainska Pravdaʼs article A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings, citing polling data from the Sociological Centre Socis and Gradus Research

Quote: "In February, even with candidates such as Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Kyrylo Budanov and several other new names from the military potentially entering the race, President Zelenskyy firmly holds second place (after Zaluzhnyi)."

Details: According to Socis, Zelenskyy’s approval rating stands at around 16% as of February 2025. Among voters who have already decided on a candidate and plan to vote, this figure rises to 22%.

 

While Zelenskyy's rating has been gradually decreasing, analysts note that this decline has been slow and steady, with support never dropping below 15% in a first-round election scenario.

Gradus Research conducted an express poll among 1,000 respondents following Donald Trump’s claims about Zelenskyy’s low approval rating. It found that the Ukrainian president had 23% support and was leading among potential opponents.

 

Background:

  • Speaking to journalists at Mar-a-Lago earlier, Trump said he supported Russia's demands for presidential elections in Ukraine. The US president claimed: "I hate to say it, but he’s down at 4% approval rating".
  • Zelenskyy commented on Trump’s remarks and stated that the US President had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.
  • Following this, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

