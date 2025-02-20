All Sections
Zelenskyy meets with Trump's special envoy Kellogg without interaction with media at US request

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 20 February 2025, 17:13
Zelenskyy meets with Trump's special envoy Kellogg without interaction with media at US request
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg. Stock photo: Getty Images

A meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, has been held without any communication with journalists.

Source: Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhii Nykyforov in a comment to journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy and Kellogg met in Kyiv on 20 February. Journalists invited to cover the meeting expected a press briefing, but none took place.

Advertisement:

Nykyforov stated that, at Washington's request, Zelenskyy and Kellogg would not make joint press statements following their meeting.

"At the request of the American side, the meeting format included protocol filming but excluded statements or questions," Nykyforov commented.

Background:

  • On 20 February, Kellogg arrived in Kyiv for the first time since taking up his post as US special envoy on Ukraine and Russia.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that during his meeting with Kellogg, he outlined Kyiv's vision of "peace through strength" and emphasised the inseparability of Ukraine's security from transatlantic security.
  • Before that, on 18 February, US and Russian delegations held talks in Saudi Arabia. French President Emmanuel Macron convened two emergency meetings of European countries to discuss European security and further support for Ukraine.

