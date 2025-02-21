UK sees no Russia's desire for peace – Foreign Secretary Lammy

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has stated, after listening to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s speech at a closed meeting of G20 foreign ministers in South Africa, that he sees no sign of Russia’s willingness to make peace with Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing Lammy

Details: When asked whether the UK would, under any circumstances, support the deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine without security guarantees from the US, Lammy responded, "We have not got anywhere near a negotiated settlement".

Quote from Lammy: "And I have to say, when I listen to what the Russians and what Lavrov has just said in the chamber this afternoon [Thursday, 20 February], I don't see an appetite to really get to that peace."

Details: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated at a meeting of European leaders in Paris on Monday, 17 February, that US security commitments are the only way to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine and that it is too soon to discuss how many UK peacekeepers he might deploy.

European leaders discussed but failed to reach an agreement on the deployment of peacekeepers at the meeting, instead pledging to strengthen their defence capabilities, particularly as the Trump administration appears increasingly aligned with the Kremlin’s stance on Ukraine.

Quote from Lammy: "This is a critical moment, it's essential for Europe to increase...defence spending to step up our commitment to our own defences across Europe."

Details: Lammy reaffirmed the UK’s goal of spending 2.5% of GDP on defence and pledged further support for Ukraine.

Quote from Lammy: "We're committed to giving Ukraine 3 billion a year for as long as it lasts."

Details:Reuters added that US President Donald Trump had stunned European allies last week by calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war without prior consultation with Ukraine or its partners.

Quote from Lammy: "We look forward to speaking to President Trump more about this [Ukraine talks].

We're very, very clear there must be a role for Ukraine, it must be at the heart of these negotiations."

Background:

Russia-US talks in Riyadh on Tuesday, 18 February, lasted four and a half hours.

Later, US President Donald Trump boasted on social media about "successful negotiations" with Russia.

