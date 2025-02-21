One civilian killed, two injured in yet another Russian bombardment of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces dropped three guided aerial bombs on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 21 February, leaving a man dead and two people injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have dropped three bombs on the city this morning. A 40-year-old man was killed and two people suffered mild injuries."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that the strike had damaged nine houses and three non-residential buildings.

Background:

On 10 February, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that Russian troops were consolidating positions at the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road junction.

On 17 February, Russian troops launched two First-Person View drone strikes on Kostiantynivka. Two emergency workers, two police officers and the head of the local military administration were injured in the attacks.

On 19 February, DeepState stated that Russian forces had captured the settlements of Dachne and Zelenivka, which are just a few kilometres from Kostiantynivka.

On the same day, the Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, leaving two people dead and two injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!