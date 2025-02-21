One civilian killed, two injured in yet another Russian bombardment of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast – photo
Friday, 21 February 2025, 13:35
Russian forces dropped three guided aerial bombs on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 21 February, leaving a man dead and two people injured.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians have dropped three bombs on the city this morning. A 40-year-old man was killed and two people suffered mild injuries."
Details: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that the strike had damaged nine houses and three non-residential buildings.
Background:
- On 10 February, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that Russian troops were consolidating positions at the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road junction.
- On 17 February, Russian troops launched two First-Person View drone strikes on Kostiantynivka. Two emergency workers, two police officers and the head of the local military administration were injured in the attacks.
- On 19 February, DeepState stated that Russian forces had captured the settlements of Dachne and Zelenivka, which are just a few kilometres from Kostiantynivka.
- On the same day, the Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, leaving two people dead and two injured.
