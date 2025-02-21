Russians strike police car in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: three people injured

Russian forces targeted a police car in the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three police officers on 21 February.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police on Facebook

Quote: "At 7:55, Russian forces carried out a drone strike, reportedly using a Molniya UAV, on the city of Kupiansk. The enemy drone hit a police service vehicle with officers inside."

Details: Three officers from the Kupiansk District Police Department suffered contusions and are currently under medical supervision.

