Russians strike police car in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: three people injured

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 21 February 2025, 15:53
Russians strike police car in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: three people injured
The damaged car. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Russian forces targeted a police car in the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three police officers on 21 February.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police on Facebook

Quote: "At 7:55, Russian forces carried out a drone strike, reportedly using a Molniya UAV, on the city of Kupiansk. The enemy drone hit a police service vehicle with officers inside."

Details: Three officers from the Kupiansk District Police Department suffered contusions and are currently under medical supervision.

