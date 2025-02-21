All Sections
Poll shows 91% of Ukrainians oppose peace talks without Kyiv's participation

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 21 February 2025, 19:26
Stock photо: Getty Images

A total of 91% of Ukrainians firmly reject the idea of US-Russian negotiations to end the war without Ukraine's participation.

Source: Results of the survey conducted by the Rating sociological group

Details: The study indicates that this group of Ukrainians also believes that the normalisation of relations between the US and Russia is primarily beneficial for Russia and harmful to both Ukraine and the European Union.

Source: Rating sociological group

At the same time, 64% of Ukrainian citizens support direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, and this figure is growing over time, while 81% believe that the real way to end the war is to find a compromise solution in negotiations involving other countries.

The survey includes Ukrainian population aged 18 and older in all oblasts, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as areas where there was no Ukrainian mobile coverage at the time of the survey. The sample is 1,200 respondents.

The survey was conducted on 20-21 February by computer-assisted telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers.

The error of representativeness of the survey with a confidence level of 0.95: no more than 2.8%.

USARussiaUkrainenegotiations
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams work on draft agreement
UK PM to avoid mentioning Trump's controversial comments on Ukraine during meeting with US president – The Guardian
Russian troops attack infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast
"A very good start": EU ambassador on plans to deploy 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine
Hungarian foreign minister reveals how Hungary helped supply gas to Transnistria at Russia's request
Europe fears US will refuse to support "tribunal for Putin", The Telegraph reports
Rearmament without the US: three mechanisms to secure additional defense funding for Europe
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
EU begins discussions on 17th sanctions package against Russia
European defence ministers to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine, Bloomberg reports
