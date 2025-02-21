European defence ministers to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine, Bloomberg reports

France and Estonia have organised an online meeting of defence ministers from around 10 European countries to discuss ways to enhance support for Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg reports that the online meeting will include defence ministers from the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and Poland, as well as representatives of the European Union and NATO.

Participants are expected to discuss ways to support Ukraine, though Bloomberg does not provide further details.

The meeting is scheduled for 24 February, the same day several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, are expected to visit Ukraine.

Background: On Monday, 24 February, Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, will announce a proposal for a major military aid package for Ukraine, primarily including ammunition and air defence systems, during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.



