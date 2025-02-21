Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has brought a Shahed kamikaze drone shot down by Ukrainian forces to the Conservative Political Action Conference in the US.
Source: Sikorski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Sikorski posted a video in which he explained that the drone was shot down by the Ukrainians and then taken to Poland.
He noted that US President Donald Trump may speak at the conference on Saturday.
Quote: "The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington is one of the most influential political events in the world. This year, attendees can see a symbol of the deaths of thousands of innocent people which was shot down by the Ukrainians and handed over by Poland: an Iranian Shahed drone.
Together, we are effectively resisting the axis of evil."
Background: White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said at a conference on Friday that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would shortly sign the minerals deal with the United States.