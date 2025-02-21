All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams work on draft agreement

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 21 February 2025, 22:58
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes for a fair outcome of the US-Ukraine deal.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 21 February

Quote: "Today, teams from Ukraine and the US are working on a draft agreement between our governments. This is an agreement that can strengthen our relations, and the key is to work out the details to ensure its effectiveness. I look forward to the outcome – a just result."

Details: The president also said that a lot of coordination with leaders is currently underway, not only in Europe. Particularly, on Friday, he had conversations with the presidents of Poland, Czechia and Côte d'Ivoire, and the prime ministers of Croatia, Sweden, Luxembourg, Slovenia and Ireland.

Background:

  • Axios reports that US and Ukrainian officials negotiated all night until Friday morning in an attempt to conclude the deal on mineral resources and stop the deterioration of relations between Kyiv and Washington.
  • White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has said at the Conservative Political Action Conference that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon sign an agreement with the United States on mineral extraction.
  • Reuters reports Russia may agree to use US$300 bn of its frozen assets in Europe to rebuild Ukraine but will insist that part of the money be used to rebuild the territories it currently controls (about 20% of Ukraine).

