All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Submission to aggressor breeds future aggression, says Spanish PM ahead of Kyiv visit

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 22 February 2025, 15:55
Submission to aggressor breeds future aggression, says Spanish PM ahead of Kyiv visit
Pedro Sánchez. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ahead of his upcoming visit to Kyiv, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine, emphasising that "submission to the aggressor will not bring peace, but only future and more serious aggressions".

Source: European Pravda, citing Spanish public broadcaster RTVE

Details: During a visit to the city of Palencia in central Spain, Sánchez stressed that "peace in Ukraine and the security of Europe cannot be imposed, they must be agreed upon with Ukrainians and Europeans".

Advertisement:

He stressed that such a peace should serve to "strengthen the multilateral order", "international law and the sovereignty of nations" and the European Union.

Quote: "Submission to the aggressor will not bring peace, but future and more serious aggressions. Therefore, let's work for a just and lasting peace. This is the position of the Spanish government, which I will uphold in Kyiv on Monday."

Background:

  • Pedro Sánchez became one of the few European leaders to confirm a visit to Kyiv to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • The EU leadership, particularly European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the College of Commissioners, are also expected to visit Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SpainUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
UK reportedly to announce new support package for Ukraine on 24 February
US threatens to cut Ukraine off from Starlink if it rejects mineral agreement – Reuters
US proposes alternative UN resolution on Ukraine, incorporating Russian amendments
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
All News
Spain
Spanish PM announces visit to Ukraine
Only Zelenskyy speaks of peace, Putin speaks of war, Spanish foreign minister says
Spain to provide Ukraine with €10 million in humanitarian aid
RECENT NEWS
16:23
EU estimates nearly US$30 billion losses from Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs
16:11
Zelenskyy speaks with UK PM: Europe should be involved in peace talks
15:59
Ukraine launches production of acoustic sensors for artillery detection
15:55
Submission to aggressor breeds future aggression, says Spanish PM ahead of Kyiv visit
15:33
Zelenskyy speaks with Dutch PM: new F-16 deliveries expected
15:20
NATO to build jet fuel pipeline to Czechia and Poland in preparation for war with Russia, Reuters says
15:04
Ukrainian World Congress launches global advocacy campaign #StandWithUkraine
14:45
Italy and France's "scepticism" blocks major EU aid package for Ukraine, Spiegel says
14:30
Ukrainian polar explorer comes back to Antarctica after severe war injury – photos
14:17
Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with aftermath of Russian strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: