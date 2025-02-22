Submission to aggressor breeds future aggression, says Spanish PM ahead of Kyiv visit

Ahead of his upcoming visit to Kyiv, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine, emphasising that "submission to the aggressor will not bring peace, but only future and more serious aggressions".

Source: European Pravda, citing Spanish public broadcaster RTVE

Details: During a visit to the city of Palencia in central Spain, Sánchez stressed that "peace in Ukraine and the security of Europe cannot be imposed, they must be agreed upon with Ukrainians and Europeans".

Advertisement:

He stressed that such a peace should serve to "strengthen the multilateral order", "international law and the sovereignty of nations" and the European Union.

Quote: "Submission to the aggressor will not bring peace, but future and more serious aggressions. Therefore, let's work for a just and lasting peace. This is the position of the Spanish government, which I will uphold in Kyiv on Monday."

Background:

Pedro Sánchez became one of the few European leaders to confirm a visit to Kyiv to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The EU leadership, particularly European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the College of Commissioners, are also expected to visit Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!