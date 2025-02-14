Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 1.5 million soldiers until NATO membership is secured

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that until Ukraine joins NATO, it needs a 1.5-million-strong army to be able to confront Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Munich

Details: Zelenskyy stated that if Ukraine is not a member of NATO, it must collaborate with Europe to develop a security framework, and European leaders must acknowledge this.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "If we are not in NATO, or until we are, we must have an army capable of ensuring defence. [This means] proper weapons. NATO weapons. And a suitable number of soldiers. Ours, Ukrainian.

But what's this number? I'm giving you figures that the entire military and I understand. The army will be 1.5 million strong. One and one-half million!"

Details: He pointed out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now almost half the size.

"We have around half the number of combat brigades [compared to Russia]. They have 220, while we currently have 110. Therefore, we need 220 brigades," Zelenskyy said.

He also added that maintaining such an army would require UAH 60 billion [approximately US$1.4 billion] annually, compared to the current UAH 40 billion [around US$960 million] a year. Therefore, it is crucial to consider who will finance this and how.

Background:

In January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces consisted of 880,000 soldiers defending the entire country.

On 12 February, Zelenskyy mentioned that the Russian government intends to increase its Armed Forces by 12-15 divisions in 2025, which would add approximately 150,000 soldiers.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that once a ceasefire agreement is reached, at least 200,000 European peacekeepers should be deployed in Ukraine to prevent a new Russian invasion.

He later stressed that any effective peacekeeping force deployed to Ukraine should include US troops.

The Ukrainian president also clarified that the number of peacekeepers would depend on the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine may not require a foreign peacekeeping contingent if it possesses an enlarged army, sufficient weapons and the necessary funds to maintain it.

