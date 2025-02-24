The leaders of Canada, the Baltic states, the Nordic countries and Spain have arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 24 February to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing tweets by Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs

Quote from Michal: "Last three years, Ukraine has shown the world the true meaning of resilience. It’s only up to Ukraine to decide the terms for peace. We believe in Ukraine's victory, but it requires action. We must speed up our support now."

In Kyiv today with the leaders of NB8, Canada, Spain and the EU.



Last three years, Ukraine has shown the world the true meaning of resilience. It’s only #UpToUkraine to decide the terms for peace.



We believe in Ukraine's victory, but it requires action. We must speed up our… pic.twitter.com/kszxhha3rc — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) February 24, 2025

Details: Michal noted that he had arrived in Kyiv with the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight, Canada, Spain and the EU.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda also reported on his visit.

Quote from Nausėda: "I am glad and proud that Lithuania has supported Ukraine in every possible way throughout these years. We will continue to do so."

I have just arrived in Kyiv.



Exactly three years have passed since the start of Russia’s brutal full-scale military invasion. Ukraine and its people have endured countless hardships but remain proud and unbreakable.



I am glad and proud that Lithuania has supported Ukraine in… pic.twitter.com/NCFJ8QI9Zl — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) February 24, 2025

Details: Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, who was in Kyiv with the foreign ministers of other Baltic states when Russia launched its full-scale invasion three years ago, has also announced his arrival in the Ukrainian capital.

"I am back as President of Latvia to express support and admiration to the brave Ukrainian people. We’ll discuss current issues and way forward," he tweeted.

Three years ago as Foreign Minister of Latvia I was in Kyiv when Russia began its full scale unprovoked attack against Ukraine.



I am back as President of Latvia to express support and admiration to the brave Ukrainian people. We’ll discuss current issues and way forward 🇱🇻🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/U1T7OyZfaN — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) February 24, 2025

Background: Earlier, it was reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa had arrived in Kyiv on the occasion of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

