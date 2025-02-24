All Sections
Leaders of Canada, Baltic states, Nordic countries and Spain arrive in Kyiv – photos

Iryna Balachuk, Ivanna KostinaMonday, 24 February 2025, 09:05
Latvia's President Edgars Rinkēvičs in Kyiv. Photo: Rinkēvičs on X (Twitter)

The leaders of Canada, the Baltic states, the Nordic countries and Spain have arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 24 February to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing tweets by Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs

Quote from Michal: "Last three years, Ukraine has shown the world the true meaning of resilience. It’s only up to Ukraine to decide the terms for peace. We believe in Ukraine's victory, but it requires action. We must speed up our support now."

Details: Michal noted that he had arrived in Kyiv with the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight, Canada, Spain and the EU.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda also reported on his visit.

Quote from Nausėda: "I am glad and proud that Lithuania has supported Ukraine in every possible way throughout these years. We will continue to do so."

Details: Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, who was in Kyiv with the foreign ministers of other Baltic states when Russia launched its full-scale invasion three years ago, has also announced his arrival in the Ukrainian capital.

"I am back as President of Latvia to express support and admiration to the brave Ukrainian people. We’ll discuss current issues and way forward," he tweeted.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa had arrived in Kyiv on the occasion of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

