All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone attack overnight: port infrastructure damaged in Odesa, fire breaks out in Kyiv Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 24 February 2025, 09:49
Russian drone attack overnight: port infrastructure damaged in Odesa, fire breaks out in Kyiv Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack in the Brovary district of Kyiv Oblast. Photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with loitering munitions on the night of 23-24 February, damaging residential buildings in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi oblasts and port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that Ukrainian air defence units had shot down several airborne targets over the region overnight. The Russian attack damaged an unfinished apartment block in the Brovary district, sparking a fire between the 22nd and 23rd floors, which was quickly extinguished. A security guard at the building suffered an acute stress reaction and received medical treatment on-site.

Advertisement:

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration noted that Ukrainian forces had shot down four Russian drones over the region during the night. The attack damaged two houses and two outbuildings in the Dnipro district.

Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian drones had targeted port infrastructure. A residential building and a car were also damaged in the suburbs of the city of Odesa.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration reported that Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian Shahed loitering munitions over the region. The attack damaged the facade of a house and a car, while the blast wave affected several buildings.

Background:

  • Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 185 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 23 February. A total of 184 drones did not reach their target.
  • The Ukrainian Navy downed 10 Russian Shaheds in the skies over Odesa Oblast on the night of 23-24 February.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warattackdrones
Advertisement:
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
EU chief diplomat: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible, Ukraine must be part of NATO
UK hits Russia with its largest sanctions package since 2022
FT: Zelenskyy yelled at Trump envoy during dispute over mineral deal
Ukrainian parliament fails to back resolution on elections in Ukraine after hot phase of war ends
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Peace in Ukraine may be more dangerous than ongoing war, says Danish PM
Total of 96 combat clashes occurred on battlefield over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
European Commission building illuminated in colours of Ukrainian flag for third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion
RECENT NEWS
18:57
Russian forces attack car in Sumy with drone, killing driver
18:53
London takes a stand against Putin's allies: British minister on new sanctions regime
18:51
Ukraine to receive short-range air defence systems from Lithuania – photo
18:40
US opposes Ukrainian UN resolution condemning Russian aggression
18:33
Norway to buy over US$300 million worth of Ukrainian-made equipment for Kyiv
18:19
Boris Johnson believes that "minerals deal" will be beneficial for Ukraine
17:53
​​Zelenskyy says he had "good" conversation with Trump at G7 meeting
17:52
Ireland plans to provide Ukraine with air defence radar systems
17:34
Some bodies were so mutilated that sex could not be determined, Ukrainian police recall de-occupation
17:27
One person killed in Russian attack on Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: