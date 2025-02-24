Russian drone attack overnight: port infrastructure damaged in Odesa, fire breaks out in Kyiv Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack in the Brovary district of Kyiv Oblast. Photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with loitering munitions on the night of 23-24 February, damaging residential buildings in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi oblasts and port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that Ukrainian air defence units had shot down several airborne targets over the region overnight. The Russian attack damaged an unfinished apartment block in the Brovary district, sparking a fire between the 22nd and 23rd floors, which was quickly extinguished. A security guard at the building suffered an acute stress reaction and received medical treatment on-site.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration noted that Ukrainian forces had shot down four Russian drones over the region during the night. The attack damaged two houses and two outbuildings in the Dnipro district.

Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian drones had targeted port infrastructure. A residential building and a car were also damaged in the suburbs of the city of Odesa.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration reported that Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian Shahed loitering munitions over the region. The attack damaged the facade of a house and a car, while the blast wave affected several buildings.

Background:

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 185 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones since the evening of 23 February. A total of 184 drones did not reach their target.

The Ukrainian Navy downed 10 Russian Shaheds in the skies over Odesa Oblast on the night of 23-24 February.

