Russia has violated ceasefire 25 times since war started in 2014, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that mere "silence at the front" is not enough for real and lasting peace, as Russia, an aggressor country, has violated the ceasefire regime – introduced multiple times since 2014 – more than 25 times.

Source: Zelenskyy at the International Summit on the Support of Ukraine, held in Kyiv with the participation of a number of partners on the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A reliable and lasting peace is much more than silence at the front. We remember that Russia has violated the ceasefire more than 25 times since 2014."

Details: He mentioned that when Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, visited Ukraine, he gave both him and President Trump a document listing all ceasefires, along with specific dates, that Russia had violated.

"Therefore, peace can only be the result of balanced diplomacy and absolutely clear security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that Ukraine and Europe should be at the negotiating table with the United States and stand together against Russia.

"Putin won't give us this peace. He won't give it in exchange for something. We have to win peace with strength, wisdom and unity, with our cooperation. Sadly, peace cannot be simply declared in one hour, one day, today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. This is the reality. And if someone tries to do it in this way – without any support, it won't work, without any security guarantees – it won't work," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that US President Donald Trump is confident he can reach a deal with Moscow to end the Russo-Ukrainian war as early as next week.

On 23 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that ending the war within the next week was impossible, as security guarantees for Ukraine had not yet been discussed and no substantive meetings on the matter had taken place.

