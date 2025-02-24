Future German chancellor says Ukraine must be part of peace talks for just peace
Monday, 24 February 2025, 12:12
Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU/CSU bloc, which won the parliamentary elections in Germany, has said on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that Ukraine should be part of peace negotiations to achieve a just peace.
Details: The potential next German chancellor stated that after three years of Russia's war of aggression, Europe remains firmly on the side of Ukraine.
Quote from Merz: "Now, more than ever, we must put Ukraine in a strong position. To achieve a just peace, the country under attack must be part of the peace negotiations."
- The centre-right Christian Democrats CDU/CSU bloc won the most votes in the 23 February election, and Merz is expected to become Germany's next chancellor.
- On Sunday evening, Merz promised to strengthen European independence from the US and questioned the future of NATO.
