Future German chancellor says Ukraine must be part of peace talks for just peace

Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU/CSU bloc, which won the parliamentary elections in Germany, has said on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that Ukraine should be part of peace negotiations to achieve a just peace.

Source: Friedrich Merz on social network X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The potential next German chancellor stated that after three years of Russia's war of aggression, Europe remains firmly on the side of Ukraine.

Quote from Merz: "Now, more than ever, we must put Ukraine in a strong position. To achieve a just peace, the country under attack must be part of the peace negotiations."

Background:

The centre-right Christian Democrats CDU/CSU bloc won the most votes in the 23 February election, and Merz is expected to become Germany's next chancellor.

On Sunday evening, Merz promised to strengthen European independence from the US and questioned the future of NATO.

