FT: Zelenskyy yelled at Trump envoy during dispute over mineral deal

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 24 February 2025, 14:51
FT: Zelenskyy yelled at Trump envoy during dispute over mineral deal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became very angry during a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Kyiv on 12 February to discuss the minerals deal, the Financial Times has reported, citing a source who was present at the time.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the FT

Quote: "Zelenskyy’s struggle to keep international support was on full display in a recent tête-à-tête with a Trump envoy behind the heavy, gilded doors of his Kyiv office, where tensions flared over the future of Ukraine’s most important strategic alliance."

Details: The FT claims that the Ukrainian president shouted at the US official, describing the situation as follows: "The gravelly voice shouting from inside was unmistakable."

"He was very angry," one of those present said of the Ukrainian president.

The discussion focused on the rare-earth metals deal which the US hopes to use to compensate for its assistance to Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian sources said Bessent demanded that Zelenskyy sign the agreement immediately, but the president refused.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed that the US Treasury Secretary was "treated rudely", saying it had taken Bessent a long time to reach Kyiv and the journey was "dangerous".

Quote from Trump: "Scott Bessent actually went there and was treated rather rudely, because essentially, they told him no and Zelenskyy was sleeping and unavailable to meet him."

Background:

  • Trump has said he intends to revive the minerals deal with Ukraine that Zelenskyy refused to sign.
  • Trump has been critical of Zelenskyy for refusing to sign the agreement.
  • US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has linked Trump's harsh statements about Ukraine to Zelenskyy’s refusal to sign a deal that was unfavourable to Ukraine.

