Russians hit hospital in Kherson with a shell

Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 25 February 2025, 11:45
Russians hit hospital in Kherson with a shell
Broken windows in a hospital hit by the Russians. Photo: Oblast Military Administration of Kherson (Facebook)

The Russian forces shelled Kherson on the night of 24-25 February, damaging one of the regional hospitals: windows were smashed and the boiler house was damaged.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Enemy shells hit one of the regional hospitals. Windows were smashed and the boiler house was damaged. There was no information on casualties."

Details: The oblast military administration reported that specialists were working to deal with the aftermath of the shelling and restore the hospital's heat supply.

Background:

