Russians hit hospital in Kherson with a shell
Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 11:45
The Russian forces shelled Kherson on the night of 24-25 February, damaging one of the regional hospitals: windows were smashed and the boiler house was damaged.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Enemy shells hit one of the regional hospitals. Windows were smashed and the boiler house was damaged. There was no information on casualties."
Details: The oblast military administration reported that specialists were working to deal with the aftermath of the shelling and restore the hospital's heat supply.
Background:
- The Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on the night of 23-24 February. A 72-year-old man was killed as a result of an attack on a house.
- The Russian army shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery on the evening of 24 February, injuring six people, including a 15-year-old girl.
