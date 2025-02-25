Russians hit hospital in Kherson with a shell

Broken windows in a hospital hit by the Russians. Photo: Oblast Military Administration of Kherson (Facebook)

The Russian forces shelled Kherson on the night of 24-25 February, damaging one of the regional hospitals: windows were smashed and the boiler house was damaged.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Enemy shells hit one of the regional hospitals. Windows were smashed and the boiler house was damaged. There was no information on casualties."

Details: The oblast military administration reported that specialists were working to deal with the aftermath of the shelling and restore the hospital's heat supply.

Background:

The Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on the night of 23-24 February. A 72-year-old man was killed as a result of an attack on a house.

The Russian army shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery on the evening of 24 February, injuring six people, including a 15-year-old girl.

