Russia strikes Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs: 2 women injured

Russian forces hit the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with two guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, two women sustained injuries, and residential buildings were damaged.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "At 12:30, Russian aviation carried out five strikes with guided bombs on the Zolochiv hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] Two of the strikes hit the village of Zolochiv.

The first guided bomb struck garages, damaging two four-storey and four two-storey buildings, as well as a power substation."

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that two women, aged 78 and 48, suffered injuries from glass fragments and experienced acute stress reactions.

Additionally, one civilian car was destroyed, and three others were damaged.

Guided aerial bombs also hit the villages of Ridne, Udy, and Myronivka in the Zolochiv hromada. No casualties or destruction have been reported there.

Background:

On 18 February, Russian troops struck the village of Zolochiv with a guided aerial bomb, damaging a local authority building and residential houses and destroying a social welfare centre.

On 21 February, Russian forces struck the village of Zolochiv with a guided bomb, leaving four people injured and damaging houses.

