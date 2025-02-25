All Sections
Ukraine and Europe should prepare to fight Russia without US support, former Lithuanian foreign minister says

Serhiy Sydorenko, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 25 February 2025, 13:58
Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. Photo: European Pravda

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said that Europe should prepare to fight Russia without American support.

Source: Landsbergis in an interview with European Pravda (English translation to follow shortly)

Details: Landsbergis said that the US was now more focused on Russia, but this did not mean that Europe had lost.

Quote: "I believe that the word ‘lost’ means something final, and this is not the case now. You know that next week we may see something on Twitter from the [US] president that will fundamentally contradict his current statements. It is quite possible."

Details: The former Lithuanian foreign minister believes that Trump's policy has no clear goals.

"The biggest problem with Trump is that Putin has already caught him and trapped him. Trump was trapped because of his desire to reach a quick peace deal. To which Putin replied: ‘I can make sure you get a quick deal if nothing else matters’," Landsbergis said.

He explained that, in his opinion, "nothing else matters" means that the Kremlin leader gets everything.

Background:

  • Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he was discussing "major economic development deals" with Russia in addition to talks on "ending the war" in Ukraine.
  • On 18 February, top Russian and US officials met in Saudi Arabia without Ukraine's participation. The parties agreed to "address irritants" in bilateral relations and continue to work on preparing talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff recently said that the US side had come "very close" to reaching a peace agreement to resolve the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

