Russians hit civilian car with drone in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man – photo

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 25 February 2025, 19:09
Russians hit civilian car with drone in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man – photo
The village of Bilyi Kolodiaz on the map. Screenshot: DeepState Map

Russians have attacked a car in a settlement of Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in the death of a civilian.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that "in the settlement of Bilyi Kolodiaz in Chuhuiv district, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car in the afternoon of 25 February."

As a result of the strike, a 62-year-old driver was killed. A 53-year-old passenger sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital.

 
The attacked car.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Background: Earlier on Tuesday, 25 February, Russians hit the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with two guided aerial bombs. Two women were injured in the attack and residential buildings were also damaged.

warKharkiv Oblast
