Shahed drone hits a high-rise building in Kharkiv: fire breaks out – photos

The Russians launched four UAV strikes on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 25-26 February. One of the drones has hit a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district. Two people have been injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in a comment to information and political portal Novyny.LIVE

Details: Terekhov said the apartment that was struck by a Shahed drone was unoccupied, which prevented casualties. Residents of the building were evacuated to a special bus, where they are currently staying.

Advertisement:

A rescue worker climbs a ladder into a burned-out apartment. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The apartment was severely damaged and efforts to contain the fire are currently ongoing. The second floor was also affected. The strike destroyed heating, electricity and water supply networks, which have been temporarily disconnected. Utility services are working normally."

Details: Terekhov reported that the Russians had launched four strikes on the city. One of the drones hit the road on the central Sumska Street, damaging the roadway. The blast wave shattered almost all the windows in a nearby high-rise building. Two other strikes were recorded in the Kyivskyi district near one of the cafés.

A woman being evacuated. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, said that two people have acute stress reactions as a result of the Geran drone attack. In addition, two elderly individuals who were unable to move independently had to be evacuated on stretchers by emergency medical teams.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!