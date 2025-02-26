All Sections
Romanian PM opposes sending Romanian troops to Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 26 February 2025, 12:13
Romanian flag. Photo: Pixabay

Marcel Ciolacu, Romania's Prime Minister and head of the Social Democratic Party, said on Wednesday, 26 February, that he opposes the deployment of Romanian troops to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Digi24

Details: The statement was made in the context of consultations initiated at the presidential palace by acting President Ilie Bolojan with leaders of parliamentary parties and groups to prepare Romania's position at an extraordinary meeting of the European Council on 6 March in Brussels.

Quote from Ciolacu: "No to sending Romanian troops to Ukraine, yes to additional allocations for defence, but only in the form of investments in the national arms industry and to increase military mobility (modernisation of railway, road and port infrastructure that can be used in a dual regime); exclusion of defence spending from the calculation of the budget deficit."

Ciolacu said that this is the party's position in the negotiations at the presidential palace.

Acting President Ilie Bolojan said on Tuesday, 25 February, that he had invited the parties to consultations. The European Council's extraordinary meeting on 6 March is likely to take decisions that will have a direct impact on European foreign policy and defence and, therefore, require Romania to take action.

Bolojan said that the European Council's agenda includes European defence policy, support for Ukraine and increasing budgets for military spending.

Background:

