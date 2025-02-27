All Sections
Trump's special envoy Kellog meets UK Foreign Secretary Lammy to discuss increase in defence spending and peace in Europe

Iryna BalachukThursday, 27 February 2025, 08:07
Trump's special envoy Kellog meets UK Foreign Secretary Lammy to discuss increase in defence spending and peace in Europe
US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg and the UK's Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Photo: Kellogg on social media

The US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg has said the United Kingdom will increase defence spending and is ready to work with the United States to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I had a great meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy today in Washington. The UK is stepping up defence spending and is ready to work with the US to end the war in Ukraine and keep peace in Europe."

Details: Kellogg added that the US president and he agree that peace is a top priority.

"And we are going to get it done," Kellog concluded.

USAUKUkrainepeace
