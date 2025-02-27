Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings

Ivan Bakanov, former Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Photo: website of Security Service of Ukraine

Ivan Bakanov, former Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, has not been implicated in any State Bureau of Investigation criminal proceedings.

Source: a response from the State Bureau of Investigation to Ukrainska Pravda's inquiry

Quote from the document: "There are no criminal proceedings against Ivan Bakanov in cases brought by State Bureau of Investigation investigators."

A response from the State Bureau of Investigation to Ukrainska Pravda’s inquiry Screenshot: Ukrainska Pravda

Why this is important: On 17 July 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Bakanov from his post as head of the Security Service of Ukraine for "failure to perform official duties, which led to human casualties or other serious consequences", as provided for in Article 47 of the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As was revealed in February 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted an internal investigation of its former head, but its results were classified.

To date, it has not been known whether Bakanov is involved in criminal proceedings related to his former work.

