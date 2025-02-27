All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings

Anhelina Strashkulych, Iryna BalachukThursday, 27 February 2025, 09:25
Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings
Ivan Bakanov, former Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Photo: website of Security Service of Ukraine

Ivan Bakanov, former Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, has not been implicated in any State Bureau of Investigation criminal proceedings.

Source: a response from the State Bureau of Investigation to Ukrainska Pravda's inquiry

Quote from the document: "There are no criminal proceedings against Ivan Bakanov in cases brought by State Bureau of Investigation investigators."

Advertisement:
 
A response from the State Bureau of Investigation to Ukrainska Pravda’s inquiry
Screenshot: Ukrainska Pravda

Why this is important: On 17 July 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Bakanov from his post as head of the Security Service of Ukraine for "failure to perform official duties, which led to human casualties or other serious consequences", as provided for in Article 47 of the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As was revealed in February 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted an internal investigation of its former head, but its results were classified.

To date, it has not been known whether Bakanov is involved in criminal proceedings related to his former work.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Bureau of Investigation
Advertisement:
Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID grants
Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings
Will Ukraine survive in 2025? Soldiers, arms manufacturers and officials respond at Ukrainska Pravda forum
North Korea sends additional troops to Russia to participate in war against Ukraine
US and Russia consider Arctic as place for economic cooperation – Bloomberg
Trump seeks "best deal" for peace so Ukraine regains "as much" territory as possible
All News
State Bureau of Investigation
State Bureau of Investigation refuses to comment on "possible treason" by Ukraine’s fifth president
State Bureau of Investigation and Security Service of Ukraine detain former commander of 155th Mechanised Brigade – photos
Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos
RECENT NEWS
11:46
Ukrainian drone operator Viktor "Saba" Stelmakh posthumously awarded Hero of Ukraine title
11:44
Ukrainian boxer Usyk maintains his top spot in The Ring's ranking
11:05
Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID grants
10:57
Ukraine's defence minister appoints former Joint Forces commander as deputy chief of the General Staff
10:37
Zelenskyy invited to EU summit on European defence and security of Ukraine
10:24
EU prepares biggest defence plan since Cold War: hundreds of billions of euros for security
10:16
US secretary of state: NATO's only threat are its members who have not invested in their armies
10:01
Merz meets Swedish PM in Berlin to discuss support for Ukraine
09:49
Russia attacks Ukraine with 166 drones, 162 of which fail to reach targets
09:25
Former head of Ukraine's Security Service Bakanov not involved in criminal proceedings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: